WASHINGTON Dec 6 Permits to emit greenhouse gases in Quebec sold for C$10.75 per tonne, the minimum bid price, at the Canadian province's first auction.
Nineteen companies participated in the auction on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Quebec government on Friday.
Auction participants bought 1.025 million permits for the right to emit a tonne of carbon dioxide-equivalent in 2013, out of 2.97 million permits offered.
Participants also bought 1.7 million out of 6.31 million permits for the right to emit one tonne of carbon dioxide-equivalent in 2016 at the minimum bid clearing price of C$10.75.
The bidders included ArcelorMittal Montreal, Transcanada Energy, HydroQuebec and Glencore Canada.
Quebec plans to link its carbon market with California's year-old cap-and-trade system in January 2014. The two jurisdictions will hold joint auctions later in 2014.
(C$1 = US$0.94) (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
