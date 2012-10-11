Oct 11 The Canadian province of Quebec on Thursday sold C$500 million ($510 million) of bonds in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The 4.25 percent bonds, due Dec. 1, 2043, were priced at 112.165 to yield 3.597 percent or 116.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark. The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.