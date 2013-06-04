June 4 Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($485 million) of debt due Dec. 1, 2045 in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent debt was priced at 96.1090 to yield 3.707 percent, or 106.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada.