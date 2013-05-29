May 29 The Canadian province of Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($481 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.00 percent notes, due Sept. 1, 2023, were priced at 99.892 to yield 3.012 percent or 94 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount is now C$4.5 billion ($4.33 billion).