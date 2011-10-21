BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
Oct 21 The Canadian province of Quebec on Friday sold C$500 million ($495 million) in a reopening of an exisiting issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 4.25 percent bonds, due Dec. 1, 2043, were priced at 104.680 to yield 3.99 percent or 100 basis points more than the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.01) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Monday on concerns over French politics ahead of the presidential vote in April as well as other impending elections in Europe in a year of political uncertainty.
OTTAWA, Feb 6 A Canadian government advisory group on Monday released a number of recommendations to boost the economy, including strengthening the country's trade links and helping to retool workers' skills to deal with a changing labor market.