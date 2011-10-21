Oct 21 The Canadian province of Quebec on Friday sold C$500 million ($495 million) in a reopening of an exisiting issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.25 percent bonds, due Dec. 1, 2043, were priced at 104.680 to yield 3.99 percent or 100 basis points more than the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.01) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)