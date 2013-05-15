May 15 The Canadian Province of Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of 10-year notes due Sept. 1, 2023 in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.00 percent notes were priced at 101.121 to yield 2.873 percent, or 95.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.