June 18 Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of 10-year notes due Sept. 1, 2023 in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.00 percent notes were priced at 98.844 to yield 3.133 percent, or 96.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total amount now outstanding is C$5.0 billion ($4.9 billion).

National Bank of Canada was the lead manager on the sale.