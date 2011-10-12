Oct 12 The Canadian province of Quebec on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($294 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.50 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2020, were priced at 109.888 to yield 3.239 percent or 98 basis points more than the Canadian governement benchmark.

The total issue amount is now $5.3 billion ($5.19 billion).

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.02) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )