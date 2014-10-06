(Adds comments from competition law experts, background, union
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Oct 6 Postmedia Network said
on Monday it will buy Quebecor Inc's Sun Media
newspaper assets for C$316 million ($282 million) in a deal that
would give a single publisher control of most of the major
English-language dailies in Canada.
The agreement, likely to be closely scrutinized by antitrust
authorities, would transform the country's newspaper landscape,
making Postmedia the owner of competing major local dailies in
cities such as Ottawa, Edmonton and Calgary.
The deal would bring some 175 newspapers and publications,
including the Sun's flagship assets - the Ottawa , Toronto,
Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary Sun newspapers - as well as the
London (Ontario) Free Press into the Postmedia fold. Postmedia
said the deal will position it to better compete with
foreign-based digital offerings.
Postmedia, already home to the National Post, the Vancouver
Sun, Calgary Herald, Montreal Gazette and other Canadian
publications, would also gain control of the 24 Hours commuter
dailies in Toronto and Vancouver, along with a host of other
community dailies and weeklies.
Despite the huge ownership concentration resulting from the
deal, analysts downplayed competition concerns, noting there is
proof of increased competition in the business from online and
free daily operators.
COMPETITION CONCERNS
In what may be a sign of the newspaper industry's waning
influence in the digital age, the deal generated little initial
political reaction.
The Conservative government noted that Canada's antitrust
watchdog, the Competition Bureau, will study the agreement, but
said it did not comment on private business decisions. Member of
Parliament Peggy Nash of the opposition New Democrats said the
deal "doesn't bode well for diversity" and that her party was
concerned about staffing, but she also noted there may be
advantages in the two chains joining forces.
CWA Canada, a union representing media workers, dubbed the
deal "hopeful, troubling and puzzling". It noted that it would
create a near monopoly in English-language newspapers in Canada,
but it also said it is hopeful the combination would lead to
Postmedia putting more money into the business.
The Competition Bureau downplayed its role so far as acting
as a guardian of the diversity of voices in the media.
"While media ownership concentration can raise other public
interest concerns, under the Competition Act, the bureau's
mandate is to review mergers exclusively to determine whether
they are likely to result in a substantial lessening or
prevention of competition," the agency said.
Competition lawyers said the Competition Bureau is most
likely to focus on the reduction in advertising options that
could result from the deal.
"This will be a fascinating competition file and hard work
for all the parties involved," said one competition law expert,
who declined to be identified to protect commercial interests.
"Clearly the substantive issue will revolve around advertising."
The transaction also includes the acquisition of associated
English-language digital properties, including the Canoe portal
outside Quebec, as well as a Quebecor printing press in Toronto,
and some 34 real estate properties.
Postmedia said it plans to operate the major Sun dailies and
their websites side by side with its existing publications in
markets with multiple brands as it has in Vancouver for more
than 30 years with the Province and the Vancouver Sun.
Postmedia competes against Torstar Corp, publisher
of the Toronto Star. It also vies against the Globe and Mail, a
national daily majority-owned by the Thomson family, which also
controls Thomson Reuters Corp, which owns Reuters News.
TRANSFORMATIVE DEAL
Quebecor said it is selling the assets due to increasing
competition from digital media and new technological platforms.
It had bought the assets for nearly C$1 billion in 1998 after
topping a hostile bid from rival Torstar.
"Newspaper revenues have been declining year by year,"
Quebecor Chief Executive Pierre Dion said in a statement, adding
that the deal comes at a time when the Canadian newspaper
business needs consolidation to remain viable.
Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi said the sale would transform
Quebecor's earnings profile with over 95 percent of its earnings
to come from its Videotron cable and wireless unit, which
operates mainly in Quebec, making it more of a pure-play
company. Yaghi said that is positive for the company and should
earn Quebecor a higher trading multiple.
He said he sees Quebecor using the proceeds to invest in a
national wireless platform, or to possibly buy back, in part,
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec's stake in its subsidiary
Quebecor Media Inc.
Quebecor shares closed 1.6 percent lower at C$28.17 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. Postmedia's stock was halted all day.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)