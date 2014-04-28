TORONTO, April 28 The chief executive of
regional media, cable and telecom company Quebecor Inc
, Robert Dépatie, will retire from his positions due to
health reasons, the company said on Monday.
Depatie was CEO of the overall company, its Videotron cable
and telephone arm, and majority-owned Quebecor Media, home to
the Toronto Sun, the Ottawa Sun and le Journal de Montreal
newspapers.
He will be replaced as CEO of Quebecor and Quebecor Media by
Pierre Dion, who the company said has been involved in strategic
direction for a decade and helped launched its wireless service.
"It is with deep regret that I announce my retirement after
13 wonderful years with Videotron and Quebecor," Dépatie said.
"I am very proud to have worked at one of the flagships of
Québec Inc."
Dépatie had long ran Videotron, but was promoted to the top
job only in March after former Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau
stepped down to run in the provincial election. Peladeau was
later elected to represent the separatist Parti Québécois in the
provincial legislature.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)