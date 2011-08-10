* Q2 EPS C$0.85 vs C$0.93 yr ago
* Q2 rev up 6 pct at C$1.05 bln
* To launch normal course issuer bid for its Class A shares
(Follows alerts)
Aug 10 Cable and media company Quebecor Inc
(QBRa.TO) (QBRb.TO) posted lower second-quarter net profit, hurt
by certain one-time charges.
April-June net income attributable to Quebecor shareholders
was C$55.2 million ($55.6 million), or 85 Canadian cents per
share, compared with C$60.8 million, or 93 Canadian cents per
share, a year ago.
Second-quarter profit was hit by a C$29.9 million
amortization charge and C$7.9 million charge from restructuring
some operations.
On an adjusted basis, Quebecor earned 93 Canadian cents per
basic share from continuing operations.
Revenue rose six percent to C$1.05 billion.
The company, which holds a majority stake in telecom and
broadcasting company Quebecor Media, also said it plans to buy
back up to 985,233 of its Class A multiple voting shares through
a normal course issuer bid through August 2012.
Quebecor owns French- and English-language television
channels and newspapers. Its cable arm, Videotron, provides
cable television, Internet and mobile phone services.
Montreal-based Quebecor's class A shares closed at C$27.55
on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.993 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)