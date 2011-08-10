* Q2 EPS C$0.85 vs C$0.93 yr ago

* Q2 rev up 6 pct at C$1.05 bln

* To launch normal course issuer bid for its Class A shares (Follows alerts)

Aug 10 Cable and media company Quebecor Inc (QBRa.TO) (QBRb.TO) posted lower second-quarter net profit, hurt by certain one-time charges.

April-June net income attributable to Quebecor shareholders was C$55.2 million ($55.6 million), or 85 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$60.8 million, or 93 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Second-quarter profit was hit by a C$29.9 million amortization charge and C$7.9 million charge from restructuring some operations.

On an adjusted basis, Quebecor earned 93 Canadian cents per basic share from continuing operations.

Revenue rose six percent to C$1.05 billion.

The company, which holds a majority stake in telecom and broadcasting company Quebecor Media, also said it plans to buy back up to 985,233 of its Class A multiple voting shares through a normal course issuer bid through August 2012.

Quebecor owns French- and English-language television channels and newspapers. Its cable arm, Videotron, provides cable television, Internet and mobile phone services.

Montreal-based Quebecor's class A shares closed at C$27.55 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.993 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)