Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
May 9 Cable and media company Quebecor Inc's first-quarter net profit more than doubled on strong growth at its telecommunications segment.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$72.9 million, or C$1.14 per share, from C$34.3 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted income from continuing operations rose to C$39.3 million, or 62 Canadian cents per basic share, from C$35.9 million, or 56 Canadian cents per basic share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose more than 7 percent to C$1.06 billion. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.