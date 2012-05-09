May 9 Cable and media company Quebecor Inc's first-quarter net profit more than doubled on strong growth at its telecommunications segment.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$72.9 million, or C$1.14 per share, from C$34.3 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted income from continuing operations rose to C$39.3 million, or 62 Canadian cents per basic share, from C$35.9 million, or 56 Canadian cents per basic share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose more than 7 percent to C$1.06 billion. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)