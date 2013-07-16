UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek 42 pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers-sources
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
July 16 Canadian media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc said its Sun Media Corp unit will cut 360 jobs and close three free newspapers and eight other publications.
The company said it expects annual savings of about C$55 million ($53 million).
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MANILA, March 8 The Philippines embassy in Washington has chided broadcaster CBS Corp and demanded "corrective actions" against what it said was a trailer of drama "Madam Secretary" that featured a Philippine president making inappropriate advances on a minister.
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results