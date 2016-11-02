UPDATE 4-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, puts overseas nuclear ops under review
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
TORONTO Nov 2 Quebecor Inc's media subsidiary said on Wednesday that it will cut 220 jobs, nearly 8 percent of its workforce, and cease publication of two magazines in a bid to cut costs, the latest in a string of layoffs in Canadian media.
Quebecor said the move would mostly affect managers and support staff, and would have no impact on the newsrooms or on news coverage across Quebec.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
Jan 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.