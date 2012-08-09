(Corrects year-earlier net income figure in paragraph two to
C$55.2 million)
Aug 9 Canadian Cable and media company Quebecor
Inc reported a higher second-quarter profit
on growth in its telecommunications segment.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$67
million, or C$1.05 per share, from C$55.2 million, or 85
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.1 percent to C$1.09 billion. Revenue at its
telecom segment rose to C$651.8 million from C$601.1 million, a
year ago.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)