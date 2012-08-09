(Adds details)

Aug 9 Canadian cable and media company Quebecor Inc's profit rose 21 percent in the second quarter on growth in its telecommunications segment.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$67 million, or C$1.05 per share, from C$55.2 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Quebecor, which launched a wireless service in late 2010 as the fourth element of a bundled offering that includes landline telephone, Internet and cable television, said revenue rose 3.1 percent to C$1.09 billion.

Revenue at its telecom segment rose to C$651.8 million from C$601.1 million a year earlier.

Adjusted income from continuing operations fell to 77 Canadian cents per basic share from 93 Canadian cents a year earlier.

Shares of Montreal-based Quebecor closed at C$34.08 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)