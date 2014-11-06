(Adds details)
Nov 6 Canadian telecom and media conglomerate
Quebecor Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by higher revenue in its telecommunications
business.
Revenue in the telecommunications business rose 3.3 percent,
compared with a 6.2 percent fall in the media business.
Total average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) from all
services in the company's Videotron cable and wireless unit rose
5.7 percent in the quarter ended September. ARPU from mobile
telephone services rose 6.5 percent during the period.
Mobile telephony revenues increased 30.5 percent, the
company said.
Videotron launched a high-speed network during the quarter.
Quebecor, controlled by the Péladeau family, said in July
that it was close to a decision on whether to expand its
wireless operations outside its home province of Quebec.
The Montreal-based conglomerate last month said it would
sell its popular Sun chain of tabloid newspapers to Postmedia
Network for C$316 million.
Revenue was flat at C$1.02 billion ($894.8 million).
The company reported an adjusted income from continuing
operations of C$65.6 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share.
Analysts had on average expected earnings of 49 Canadian
cents per share on revenue of C$1.05 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(1 US dollar = 1.14 Canadian dollar)
