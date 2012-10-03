BRIEF-Flipkart and Microsoft in pact for cloud partnership
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
Oct 3 Cable and media company Quebecor Inc bought back 30.5 million shares of unit Quebecor Media Inc from Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec for C$1.5 billion.
The repurchase of shares will reduce the fund's stake in Quebecor Media to 24.6 percent from 45.3 percent.
Quebecor Media will buy 20.4 million shares from Caisse for C$1 billion in cash.
Parent company Quebecor will buy 10.2 million shares for C$500 million subordinated debentures which are convertible into the company's class B subordinate shares.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.