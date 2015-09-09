Sept 9 Telecommunications provider and publisher
Quebecor Media Inc, a unit of Quebecor Inc,
said it had bought 28.6 percent of Caisse de dépôt et placement
du Québec's stake in the company for C$500 million ($377
million).
Quebecor Media said the 7.3 million shares, held by Caisse
unit Capital d'Amérique Investissements, would be canceled.
The Caisse, Canada's second-largest pension fund manager,
continues to hold about 18.2 million shares, or 18.9 percent, of
Quebecor Media.
Quebecor Inc bought back 30.5 million Quebecor Media shares
from the Caisse for C$1.5 billion in October 2012. (cnb.cx/1K900Wm)
($1 = 1.3247 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)