MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, March 11 Australia's Queensland government on Friday gave environmental approval for billionaire Clive Palmer's nickel refinery in the state, aiming to avert an immediate closure of the plant that would throw more than 500 people out of work.

Queensland Nickel refinery, one of Australia's biggest such refineries, went into voluntary administration in January as a collapse in nickel prices to 12-year lows pushed it into financial difficulty. Palmer, however, wrested back management control of the plant earlier this week.

The state government said it had fast-tracked the transfer of the environmental authority to a new company that Palmer had set up to take control of the refinery from administrators.

"This environmental approval removes the only major impediment to Clive Palmer guaranteeing the livelihood of 550 families," Queensland environment minister Steven Miles said.

Palmer had been awaiting the transfer of the environmental authority to secure the operation of the 35,000-tonnes-a-year Yabulu nickel refinery.

Workers had been told that their employment would end on Friday evening, unless the new company rehired them.

Queensland Nickel's sales director, Clive Mensink, has indicated the company would write to staff to ask if they would be willing to be re-employed once the transfer was finalised.

"I would anticipate any offer of future employment would be on the same terms and conditions previously held," he said in a statement on Friday.

The continued operation of the Queensland Nickel refinery would also come as a relief for the South Pacific French Territory of New Caledonia that supplies some 3 million tonnes of ore annually to the Australian plant.

New Caledonia President Philippe Germain this week said his country was considering selling ore to China to compensate for losses if Queensland Nickel closed its doors.

Palmer has said that he will negotiate new contracts with suppliers to keep the refinery going.

Queensland's environment minister, Miles, criticised Palmer - who five years ago, when nickel prices were more than twice the current $9,000 per tonne, gave 55 employees free Mercedes Benz cars and sent 750 others on paid tropical vacations - for jeopardising so many jobs.

"I trust Mr Palmer now does the right thing by his workers and ensures their employment is as protected as it can be in the circumstances," he said.

