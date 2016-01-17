SYDNEY Jan 18 Australia's Queensland Nickel (QNI) said on Monday it had appointed voluntary administrators, just days after the company announced a restructuring amid falling commodity prices.

QNI, which is owned by mining magnate and politician Clive Palmer, said last week it was cutting its workforce after nickel prices plunged to decade lows.

The company failed late last year to secure government support. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Peter Cooney)