BRIEF-Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding to sell 70 pct stake in real estate unit at 317 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
Dec 10 Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :
* Jakub Glowacki transfers 8.1 percent stake in the company via contribution in kind to Alamsen Investments Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
* Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance