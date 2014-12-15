Dec 15 Quest Holdings SA

* Acquires 21.5 percent of Information Systems Impact SA share capital for 0.7 million euros

* Says has a call option to further increase its participation in Impact SA to 65 percent in future

* Says Impact SA's acquisition is a strategic step due to the company's e-invoicing know how

