Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
NEW YORK Oct 11 Lab testing company Quest Diagnostics Inc said on Thursday it will cut 400 to 600 jobs by the end of 2013 as part of its effort to reduce costs by $500 million.
The job cuts, which will save $65 million, are part of a restructuring in which the company will have only two divisions, Quest said in a statement. That change is due to take place by Jan. 1, 2013.
The company will take an additional $15 million to $20 million in charges to cover the costs of reducing management layers, which will include the departure of senior leaders.
Quest's growth has slowed in 2012 as the economy and uncertain reimbursements have resulted in fewer lab tests. The company has 42,000 employees.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.