NEW YORK May 22 Quest Diagnostics Inc shares jumped on heavy volume on Friday following chatter on Twitter and elsewhere that the lab testing company may be trying to sell itself.

The stock rose as much at 20.5 percent to a record high before paring gains to trade up 6.6 percent at $78.72, which would still be its biggest one-day move in more than three years.

Volume began to rise sharply around 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) and was last at 8.4 million shares traded, more than seven times the 10-day moving average.

"It's rumors of them selling themselves but they're being really quiet," said JMP Securities analyst J.T. Haresco. "No one (at the company) is answering any calls, so it's all speculation."

Quest, the largest U.S. laboratory diagnostics company, conducts medical tests such as blood analysis.

"There's always going to be a group of investors who want the company sold," Haresco said, "but when you think of what Quest is as an entity, there aren't too many places it could fit."

The speculation also spurred a surge in activity in Quest Diagnostics' options, whose overall volume jumped to 13,000 contracts, or about 23 times normal, according to analytics firm Trade Alert.

The bulk of the activity was in calls, which are usually used for placing bullish bets on a stock. About 11,000 calls traded, with nine of the 10 most active set to expire in mid-June.

Calls on the shares rising above $75 and $80 by June 19 were the most active.

One lot of about 700 calls at the $75 strike was snapped up for $1.00 to $1.05 at 10:10 ET (1410 GMT), minutes before the shares started spiking. These calls were last trading at $5.89, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of rival Lab Corp of America were up 1.3 percent at $121.98. Neither Quest nor Lab Corp was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Caroline Humer, Rodrigo Campos and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)