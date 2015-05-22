(Adds Quest declined to comment, updates prices)

NEW YORK May 22 Quest Diagnostics Inc shares jumped to a record high on heavy volume on Friday following chatter on Twitter and elsewhere that the lab testing company may be trying to sell itself.

The stock rose as much as 20.5 percent and was briefly halted on the New York Stock Exchange. It was last up 10 percent at $81.29, which would be its biggest one-day percentage move since 2011.

A Quest spokeswoman declined to discuss the stock price move, saying the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

Volume was also the highest since 2011. It began to rise sharply around 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) and was last at more than 11.2 million shares, more than nine times the 10-day moving average.

"It's rumors of them selling themselves but they're being really quiet," said JMP Securities analyst J.T. Haresco. "No one (at the company) is answering any calls, so it's all speculation."

Quest, the largest U.S. laboratory diagnostics company, conducts medical tests such as blood analysis.

"There's always going to be a group of investors who want the company sold," Haresco said, "but when you think of what Quest is as an entity, there aren't too many places it could fit."

The speculation also spurred a surge in activity in Quest options, whose overall volume jumped to 15,000 contracts, or about 28 times normal, according to analytics firm Trade Alert.

The bulk of the activity was in calls, which are usually used for placing bullish bets on a stock. About 12,000 calls traded, with nine of the 10 most active set to expire in mid-June.

Calls on the shares rising above $75 and $80 by June 19 were the most active.

One lot of about 700 calls at the $75 strike was snapped up for $1.00 to $1.05 at 10:10 ET (1410 GMT), minutes before the shares started spiking. These calls were last trading at $7.21, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of rival Laboratory Corp of America were up 1.3 percent at $121.83. Lab Corp was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Caroline Humer, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Rodigo Campos; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)