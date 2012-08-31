VW brand chief sees strenuous year amid struggle over cost-cut plan
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.
NEW YORK Aug 31 Questar Pipeline Co on Friday declared force majeure due to a lighting strike late Thursday at one of its compressor plants at the Clay Basin gas storage facility in Utah.
In a website posting ,the company said Units 6 and 7 were unavailable due to the event, effective until further notice. Injection capacity at the site was limited to 210 million cubic feet per day.
The Clay Basin gas storage facility is located in Daggett County, Utah, 50 miles from Rock Springs, Wyoming. It has a total working gas capacity of 51.25 billion cubic feet, according to the company's website.
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
* Net long Brent contracts hit record high -ICE (Updates with OPEC Sec-Gen; paragraphs 1-5)