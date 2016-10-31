BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Oct 31 Dominion Midstream Partners LP said on Monday it will buy Questar Pipeline LLC for about $1.73 billion including debt from Dominion Resources.
The deal, a dropdown, would partly be financed by Dominion Midstream through a public offering of Dominion Midstream's common units, and includes $435 million of Questar's outstanding debt.
Dominion Resources plans to use the proceeds from the Questar Pipeline dropdown to bring down its debt. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
