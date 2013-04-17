April 17 Laboratory tests provider Quest Diagnostics Inc's first-quarter profit missed Wall Street's average estimate as Medicare reimbursement cuts ate into its revenue.

Excluding items, Quest reported a quarterly profit of 89 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The No. 1 laboratory testing company in the United States is facing a narrowing customer base as hospital operators buy physician practices.