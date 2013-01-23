Jan 23 Laboratory tests provider Quest
Diagnostics Inc's quarterly profit fell as fewer people
took tests during Superstorm Sandy in late October.
Net income fell to $140 million, or 87 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter, from $184 million, or $1.16 per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue from continuing operations fell 4 percent to $1.8
billion.
The No. 1 U.S. laboratory testing company cut its 2012
earnings forecast last week due to damage from superstorm Sandy
and charges related to the sale of two businesses, HemoCue and
OralDNA.
The company, last week, said it will restate its 2011 and
2012 results to remove the impact of HemoCue and OralDNA
businesses from continuing operations.