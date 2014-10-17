Daily FX trade more like $3 trillion than 5 -CLS
LONDON, March 13 The world's biggest financial market may be only half as big as you thought it was.
OSLO, Oct 17 Questerre Energy Corp * Recent developments in the Kakwa-Resthaven area of west central Alberta: Production from the Company's joint venture acreage resumed earlier this month following a scheduled shut-down for third party processing plant maintenance. * Current production, net to Questerre, from this acreage is approximately 1,000 boe/d. * Combined with light oil production primarily from Saskatchewan, total Company production is now about 1,500 boe/d. * Completion operations are scheduled to commenceshortly on three recently drilled wells on the jointventure acreage including the 04-19-63-5W6M well("04-19 Well") well, 01-14-63-6W6M well ("01-14 Well")and the 03-30-63-5W6M well ("03-30 Well"). * Questerre holds a 25% working interest in these wells. * Subject to the completion, equipping and tie-in, two of these wells are scheduled to be on production prior toyear-end and the third once central processingfacilities are expanded early in the new year. * The joint venture has contracted two rigs with onedelineating the acreage to the west of the existingproduction and the second focused on drilling infill wells. * Status of completion operations on the 14-29-63-6W6M well at Kakwa North: During the fracing operations, a leak was discovered in the casing in the horizontal section. This has prevented operations from continuing. * Operations to repair the leak are now being organized. Subject to equipment availability, fracing and testing willresume once these repairs are completed. * The Company also reported that it is finalizingdiscussions to contract a rig and the associatedequipment for its next well at Kakwa North that isscheduled to spud prior to year-end. * Preliminary engineering work is also underway for a pipelinetie-in at Kakwa North to a third party processing plant. * At Kakwa South, the Company is finalizing the equipping and tie-in of the 16-07-62-5-W6M well, which is expected to be on stream by mid-November. * The Company anticipates its capital expenditures forthe fourth quarter of this year will be approximately $20 million and will be financed by its working capital, cash flow and undrawn credit facilities of $50 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)
LONDON, March 13 The world's biggest financial market may be only half as big as you thought it was.
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday * Euro rises to one-month high vs dollar (Adds Philippine lawmakers' meeting, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, March 13 London copper futures rose the most in three weeks on Monday, propped up by a softer dollar and supply disruption concerns following an indefinite workers' strike at Peru's top copper miner. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part of an Asian tour amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia".