Dec 16 Canada's Questerre Energy said it intends to develop oil shale assets in North America along with Red Leaf Resources, a Utah-based company which provides technology for shale oil extraction.

Calgary, Alberta-based Questerre will participate in the development of an existing project and a new one, both in western United States, Chief Executive Michael Binnion said.

Questerre aims for a 10 percent working interest in the development of Red Leaf's 5,120 acres in Wyoming.

It also plans to buy a stake in Red leaf for $25 million, subject to the participation of a "super major" in the company's planned financing for about $400 million.

Apart from the Wyoming project, Red Leaf owns a 17,000-acre oil shale project in Utah and the Eco-Shale In-Capsule extraction technology. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)