Dec 16 Canada's Questerre Energy
said it intends to develop oil shale assets in North America
along with Red Leaf Resources, a Utah-based company which
provides technology for shale oil extraction.
Calgary, Alberta-based Questerre will participate in the
development of an existing project and a new one, both in
western United States, Chief Executive Michael Binnion said.
Questerre aims for a 10 percent working interest in the
development of Red Leaf's 5,120 acres in Wyoming.
It also plans to buy a stake in Red leaf for $25 million,
subject to the participation of a "super major" in the company's
planned financing for about $400 million.
Apart from the Wyoming project, Red Leaf owns a 17,000-acre
oil shale project in Utah and the Eco-Shale In-Capsule
extraction technology.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)