Dec 5 QUESTERRE ENERGY CORPORATION

* First Montney well is on production, second well will be tied-in shortly.

* Production from this area means that firm will meet target of 1,000 boe/d by year end.

* The operator has placed the well on production at rates of approximately 4 MMcf/d and an estimated 100 bbls/MMcf of condensate and natural gas liquids.

* Questerre has a 37.5% working interest in this well before payout and a 25% working interest in this well after payout.