BRIEF-Redflex Holdings updates on criminal and civil matters in the U.S.
* Company has now resolved all criminal and civil matters in United States arising out of company's 2013 investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 QUESTERRE ENERGY CORPORATION
* First Montney well is on production, second well will be tied-in shortly.
* Production from this area means that firm will meet target of 1,000 boe/d by year end.
* The operator has placed the well on production at rates of approximately 4 MMcf/d and an estimated 100 bbls/MMcf of condensate and natural gas liquids.
* Questerre has a 37.5% working interest in this well before payout and a 25% working interest in this well after payout.
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 21 Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is nearing a deal to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc's networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.