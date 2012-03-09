BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
March 9 Quest Software Inc said it has entered into an agreement with Insight Venture Partners to go private in an all-cash deal worth about $2 billion, sending Quest's shares up 22 percent in morning trade.
The enterprise systems management software maker said stockholders will receive $23 per share, an 18.5 percent premium to its $19.40 closing price on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* S.Korean president impeached by parliament due to scandal (Recasts, adds detail on other Samsung execs)
SEOUL, Feb 14 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee left the South Korean special prosecutor's office early on Tuesday after being questioned for a second time in an investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.