(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 2, fixes typo in paragraph 1)

March 9 Quest Software Inc said it has entered into an agreement with Insight Venture Partners to go private in an all-cash deal worth about $2 billion, sending Quest's shares up 22 percent in morning trade.

The enterprise systems management software maker said stockholders will receive $23 per share, an 18.5 percent premium to its $19.40 closing price on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)