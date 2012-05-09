EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 9 Quest Software Inc, which agreed to be bought by Insight Venture Partners for $2 billion, said it received multiple alternative proposals during its go-shop period.
"The alternative proposals are reasonably expected to lead to a superior proposal," the enterprise systems management software maker said in a statement. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
Feb 24 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):