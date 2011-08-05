Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
(Repeats for wider distribution)
* Robert Szczuczko steps down as CEO
* Ron MacMicken named interim CEO
Aug 5 Quetzal Energy Ltd , previously known as Southampton Ventures Inc, said Robert Szczuczko stepped down as its chief executive, and the oil and gas exploration company named Ron MacMicken interim president and CEO.
Szczuczko, who was the CEO since 2009, will also step down as the director of the corporation.
Quetzal, which has projects in Guatemala and Colombia, said MacMicken is currently a director at two Colombia-based oil and gas exploration companies.
Shares of Quetzal closed at 7 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.