By Dan Freed
DETROIT, June 13 The connection between Quicken
Loans Inc founder Dan Gilbert and billionaire magnate Warren
Buffett became evident last month with news that Buffett was
backing Gilbert's surprise bid for Yahoo Inc.
But the two men have another business connection that hasn't
been reported: an exclusive mortgage-purchasing agreement
between Quicken and a subsidiary of Buffett's conglomerate
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Berkshire owns a company called Vanderbilt Mortgage and
Finance Inc, which buys mortgages for traditional houses
exclusively from Quicken, Buffett said in an interview.
Vanderbilt's primary business is funding mortgages for Clayton
Homes, the largest U.S. maker of mobile and manufactured homes,
which is also owned by Berkshire.
"We buy a very few loans unrelated to the manufactured home
business, and Quicken is the one we buy them from," Buffett told
Reuters.
Quicken has been selling loans to Vanderbilt for nearly a
year in a test program, spokesman Jordan Fylonenko said in an
email. The partnership has led to about $20 million in closed
loans so far, and Quicken is issuing new loans at a rate that
would generate $50 million per year, he said.
Fylonenko declined to discuss the rationale for its program
with Vanderbilt.
The purchases account for a small portion of either
company's business. Quicken, for instance, generated $78.5
billion of mortgages altogether last year. Still, the
arrangement shows that Buffett and Gilbert are looking for
creative ways to work together.
Prior to this deal and the Yahoo bid, their only known
business relationship was one in which Berkshire provided
Quicken insurance for a NCAA basketball contest the lender
sponsored in 2014.
Quicken had said it would award $1 billion to anyone who
could perfectly guess winning teams throughout the season. The
odds of success were miniscule - and no one won - but Quicken
received a slew of email addresses and phone numbers for
potential customers who entered the contest. It paid Berkshire a
premium for providing the insurance.
Buffett and Gilbert met at a conference some years ago and
became friends after having lunch together in Omaha, where
Buffett lives. While speaking to Reuters about Quicken, Buffett
expressed admiration for Gilbert's management style and
boundless energy.
Meanwhile, in Gilbert's office there are three giant cutouts
of Buffett's head stuck to a whiteboard, one of them
autographed. The cutouts were made by a printing company Gilbert
owns, called Fathead LLC.
"There could well be more business relationships in the
future, but beyond that it's a friendship," Buffett told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and
Brian Thevenot)