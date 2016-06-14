(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Dan Freed
DETROIT, June 14 Quicken Loans Inc, once an
obscure online mortgage player, seized on the refinancing boom
to become the nation's third largest mortgage lender, behind
only Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Now, with the refi market saturated, Quicken faces a pivotal
challenge - convincing home buyers to trust that emotional
transaction to a website instead of the banker next door.
The mortgage market is shifting to purchases, and borrowers
rarely turn to online-only lenders for that type of mortgage.
That raises the question of whether Quicken's meteoric rise was
a fluke of timing and historically low interest rates, or
whether the company has truly disrupted an entrenched local
culture of handshake real estate deals.
Quicken will still have to convince the likes of Jeff Chen,
a 28-year-old software engineer from San Francisco. Chen is
quite comfortable conducting business online - except when it
came to buying his first home.
"I never really wanted to get a mortgage solely online - I
still wanted to speak to somebody," he said. "It gives me the
warm fuzzies."
Quicken is working hard to build its purchase mortgage
business through a new tool called Rocket Mortgage. News last
month that Quicken founder Dan Gilbert is trying to buy Yahoo
Inc also suggests it wants to boost its brand with
digital marketing and consumer data.
"The central question of the Quicken story is, how much and
how quickly can they convert what they've done to purchase-money
transactions," said Michael Drayne, a senior vice president at
Ginnie Mae, a U.S. government-owned mortgage company.
FEET ON THE STREET
Quicken may also need the support of realtors, who have a
tendency to shoo away online lenders in favor of local bankers.
Realtors are forbidden from getting paid for such referrals.
The dynamic has more to do with their comfort in handling
problems that arise during the complex process of closing a
mortgage.
Realtors often tell clients that the potential savings or
convenience of online mortgage shopping aren't worth the risk of
losing the home, said Erin Lantz, vice president of mortgages at
Zillow, a real estate web site.
Unlike rivals with branches across the country, Quicken does
not have an extensive network of bankers in the field to develop
business relationships with realtors.
Online lender loanDepot recently acquired branch-based
lenders imortgage and Mortgage Master for just that reason,
according to loanDepot Chief Financial Officer Bryan Sullivan.
"It is still a relationship business," he said. "They're
feet on the street."
Quicken spokesman Jordan Fylonenko rejected the notion that
the company needs to rely on realtor referrals. It has spent
heavily to familiarize borrowers with its brand, he said, and
gets positive reviews from its customers.
Its business is nonetheless still tilted heavily toward
refinancing, a simpler transaction where borrowers don't have to
fear losing out on their dream home. Quicken's chief economist,
Bob Walters, told Reuters that 25 to 35 percent of its mortgages
are used for home purchases. The company declined to give a more
specific figure.
Walters' range compares with 56 percent at Wells Fargo, 48
percent at JPMorgan Chase and 34 percent at LoanDepot, according
to 2015 data from Inside Mortgage Finance.
As a private company, Quicken is not required to disclose
such metrics, Fylonenko said, and recent data would be
"distorted" by Quicken's outsized role in refinancing.
Quicken executives say the company ranks among the top five
in market share of home purchase mortgages, though its
first-quarter ranking by Inside Mortgage Finance puts it at No.
8.
The trade publication had to come up with its own estimate
because Quicken is the only major mortgage lender that does not
provide figures on how much of its business is refinancing
versus home purchases, according to Inside Mortgage Finance CEO
Guy Cecala.
GOVERNMENT HELP
The housing meltdown of the last decade prompted the Federal
Reserve to push rates to historic lows - which catapulted
Quicken to new highs. It also got a boost from federal programs
that steered business to Quicken when refinancing demand
overwhelmed the mortgage market.
Many lenders couldn't keep up after the Obama administration
launched its Home Affordable Refinance Program in 2009. The
program intended to put the brakes on the foreclosure crisis by
helping underwater borrowers - those who owe more than their
properties are worth - stay in their homes.
Fannie Mae, the mortgage finance company that is mostly
taxpayer-owned, approached Quicken for assistance. "Quicken
stepped up and addressed needs in the market," Fannie
spokeswoman Callie Dosberg said.
As recently as 2008, Quicken ranked No. 23 in mortgage
market share, but it has since elbowed aside lenders including
SunTrust Banks Inc and Bank of America Corp as
it moved into the No. 3 position.
For a graphic on Quicken's market share, see: tmsnrt.rs/1tsCCyv)
In an April interview, Berkshire Hathaway Inc
Chairman Warren Buffett attributed Quicken's success to its
bootstrapping culture, driven by Gilbert's tendency to seize on
opportunities like the one presented by Fannie Mae.
Reuters reported last month that Buffett is backing
Gilbert's bid to buy Yahoo. The 85-year-old billionaire has been
friends with Gilbert since meeting at a conference some years
ago. He said he was impressed by Quicken's financial performance
and how it motivates a large, young staff in what is effectively
a call center.
"They have people that are enthused about coming to work
every day, and when you have people doing fairly routine jobs,
and they come excited about doing them, that can accomplish a
lot," Buffett said in an interview. (nL1N1921VE)
A BET ON SPEED
Quicken is relying on Rocket Mortgage, a platform it
launched in February, to lure more homebuyers. The lender
devoted more than three years and 500 of its 15,000 employees to
developing Rocket, which it calls the first tool to allow
borrowers to complete an entire mortgage approval online.
An applicant enters his Social Security number and the
address of the property. Rocket Mortgage then pulls a credit
report, verifies income, assets, employment and other data, and
either approves the loan or not.
Although Quicken has bankers available to answer questions,
few customers call them, Fylonenko said: "Most do not ever speak
with a human being."
Quicken closed $2 billion in mortgages through Rocket in the
first 140 days of its launch, two-thirds of which were for home
purchases, he added.
Rocket will also add to Quicken's trove of information on
existing and potential customers. Quicken executives are
obsessed with data, in part because the company has to work
harder to find leads than its big bank rivals, whose credit
cards, checking accounts and ATMs are already woven into the
fabric of customers' lives.
By analyzing factors like age or a home's distance from a
borrower's job, Quicken says it can predict behavior. The
company is close to being able to accurately predict on Jan. 1
whether a borrower will buy a home that year, Gilbert said. That
may explain why he is interested in Yahoo.
A Yahoo acquisition would give Quicken a bounty of
information about consumer online search habits, according to
analysts who have studied the company and its evolving role in
the mortgage market. Yahoo's email program and its search engine
- with a homepage that is still one of the most visited on the
Internet - could also provide a huge branding platform, they
said.
"I'm not sure how it will play out," said Cecala, "but it
certainly opens the door for them to move into new frontiers."
(Reporting by Dan Freed in Detroit; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Brian Thevenot)