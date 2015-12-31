Dec 31 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a
lawsuit by Quicken Loans Inc against the U.S. Justice Department
that alleged the company was being forced to make a big
settlement over its mortgage lending and underwriting practices.
Quicken had sued the Justice Department and the Department
of Housing and Urban Development in April, saying it was
pressured to "make public admissions that were blatantly false,
as well as pay an inexplicable penalty or face legal action."
The company's lawsuit was filed a few days before the
Justice Department sued the mortgage lender for filing false
claims on government-insured mortgages and other violations.
Judge Mark Goldsmith on Thursday granted the Justice
Department's motion to dismiss Quicken's initial complaint.
Quicken, one of the largest U.S. mortgage lenders, said it
would defend itself against the Justice Department's lawsuit and
explore options in its claims against the government.
The Justice Department's complaint had said Quicken Loans
submitted or caused the submission of claims for hundreds of
improperly underwritten loans insured by the Federal Housing
Administration from September 2007 to December 2011.
The government had said in its April court filing that
Quicken Loans' senior executives knew about the misconduct,
which included asking appraisers to inflate home values that
were initially too low to meet the underwriting requirements for
the company to approve a loan.
As a result, the Department for Housing and Urban
Development paid millions of dollars of insurance claims on
improperly underwritten loans, the DoJ had said in its court
filing.
Quicken had concealed its deficient underwriting practices
and failed to report a single underwriting deficiency to the
government agency, according to the complaint.
The case is Quicken Loans Inc v. United States of America et
al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan Southern
Division, No. 15-cv-11408.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)