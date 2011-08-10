HOUSTON Aug 10 U.S. oil and natural gas company Quicksilver Resources Inc KWK.N said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in July requesting documents related to its shale gas wells.

"The SEC has informed us that their investigation arises out of recent press reports questioning the projected decline curves and economics of shale gas wells," the company said in its quarterly SEC filing on Tuesday.

A number of other shale gas producers received similar subpoenas, Quicksilver said.

EXCO Resources Inc (XCO.N) has also received an SEC subpoena. [ID:nL3E7J53KW]

Shares of Quicksilver fell 11 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $8.89 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by Anna Driver, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)