HOUSTON Aug 10 U.S. oil and natural gas
company Quicksilver Resources Inc KWK.N said it received a
subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in
July requesting documents related to its shale gas wells.
"The SEC has informed us that their investigation arises
out of recent press reports questioning the projected decline
curves and economics of shale gas wells," the company said in
its quarterly SEC filing on Tuesday.
A number of other shale gas producers received similar
subpoenas, Quicksilver said.
EXCO Resources Inc (XCO.N) has also received an SEC
subpoena. [ID:nL3E7J53KW]
Shares of Quicksilver fell 11 cents, or 1.2 percent, to
$8.89 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Anna Driver, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)