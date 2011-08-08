(Corrects to clarify that the company's adjusted revenue, not
revenue, is comparable with analysts' estimates)
* Q2 Adj EPS $0.07 vs est $0.05
* Q2 Adj rev $229.3 mln vs est $218.8 mln
* Sees Q3 production up 3 pct sequentially
Aug 8 Quicksilver Resources Inc posted
market-beating results, helped by higher natural gas production
and lower costs, and the gas-focused energy company expects
quarterly production for the current quarter to be higher than
that in the previous quarter.
Quicksilver expects third-quarter production volumes to rise
3 percent sequentially to 425-435 million cubic feet equivalent
per day (mmcfed).
Natural gas companies have benefited from higher realised
prices for natural gas NGc1, which were up about 3 percent
during April-June.
Average daily production for the second-quarter rose 19
percent to 417 mmcfed.
April-June net income increased by a fourth to $109 million,
or 61 cents a share, from $87 million, or 49 cents a share, last
year.
Excluding items, it earned 7 cents a share.
Quicksilver, which owns properties in Texas, Colorado,
Wyoming as wells as Canada's Alberta and British Columbia, said
revenue rose 9 percent to $248 million. Adjusted revenue was
$229.3 million.
Analysts on average were projecting earnings of 5 cents a
share on revenue of $218.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said general and administrative expenses
decreased by 22 percent.
Shares of the Fort Worth-Texas based company closed at
$11.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)