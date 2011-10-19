(Follows alerts)

Oct 19 Quicksilver Resources Inc said it intends to create a master limited partnership (MLP) by spinning off a portion of its Barnett shale assets as the gas-focused company looks to pay off debt.

The cash-crunched company plans to generate more than $400 million through an IPO of the MLP. The company intends to file for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission this year.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company has about $940 million in public debt, which it expects to eliminate over the next two years.

The company's long-term debt stands at $1.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Quicksilver shares closed at $8.16 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)