* MoU provides for $125 mln upfront payment
* Quicksilver to operate the 50-50 joint venture
* Quicksilver Q3 adj EPS $0.03 vs est 0.05
* Q3 rev $260 mln vs est $222.4 mln
* Shares down 9 pct
By Swetha Gopinath
Nov 7 Cash-strapped Quicksilver Resources Inc
cut its production forecast and unveiled a midstream
deal with KKR & Co that failed to enthuse investors
looking for a plan to reduce the natural gas-focused company's
debt.
Shares of Quicksilver were down 9 percent at $7.65 on Monday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock had lost 45
percent of its value this year as of Friday.
The company, which had debt of about $2.1 billion as of
September-end, has been looking to sell assets or to combine
with other players since March this year to bring in funds.
Quicksilver, which will operate the 50-50 joint venture,
said it will receive $125 million in upfront payment from KKR as
part of a joint venture to develop a midstream business in the
Horn River basin in Canada.
"Investors won't be happy till they get more clarity on what
the company is doing," analyst Michael Bodino of Global Hunter
Securities said, adding that the KKR deal was too small for
Quicksilver's size.
The company has been actively exploring the Horn River basin
in northeast British Columbia, where it has leased 130,000 net
acres. About 10 percent of the company's third-quarter capital
investments were in the basin's midstream activities.
In October, the company had said it will create a master
limited partnership by spinning off some of its Barnett Shale
assets in a bid to pay off debt.
OUTLOOK WEAK
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company expects full-year
production to be 415-420 million cubic feet of natural gas
equivalents per day (mmcfe/d). In December, it had forecast
annual production of 425-435 mmcfe/d.
Fourth-quarter average daily production volume is
expected to be 425-435 mmcfe. During the third quarter, the
company produced 427 mmcfe/d. Analysts at Simmons & Co said the
fourth-quarter outlook was below their estimate of 450 mmcfe/d.
"Quicksilver is guiding to much-lower-than-anticipated
fourth-quarter production (10 percent below our expectations),"
analysts at Raymond James wrote in a note.
Quicksilver's third-quarter adjusted profit was 3 cents per
share, while revenue rose 9 percent to $260 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 5 cents a
share, on revenue of $222.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)