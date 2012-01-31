(Follows alerts)

Jan 31 Quicksilver Resources expects its 2012 capital spending to nearly halve from last year, as the natural gas-focused company aims to keep its output flat amid sinking prices for the fuel.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver plans to spend $370 million this year, down from $696 million for 2011.

In November, the company's Chief Executive Glenn Darden had told Reuters he expected capital expenditure to fall by more than a quarter in 2012.

Quicksilver said it will spend about $108 million in the liquids-rich southern acreage of the Fort Worth Basin in Texas.

The company, which is grappling with limited cash flow, expects gas to make up about 80 percent of its total 2012 production. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

