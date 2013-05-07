* Withdraws IPO of Barnett MLP over weak NGL prices, stake
sale
* Sees 2nd-qtr output of 282-288 mmcfe/d, vs 357.5 mmcfe/d
in Q1
* 1st-qtr adj loss $0.04 vs est. $0.01
May 7 Quicksilver Resources Inc reported
a loss for the fifth straight quarter due to weak prices for
natural gas liquids, and said it would withdraw the $250 million
initial public offering of a master limited partnership (MLP).
The MLP held proved reserves of 430.4 billion cubic feet of
natural gas equivalent in the Barnett Shale in Texas.
Quicksilver said it was withdrawing the IPO due to the weak
prices of natural gas liquids and as it had sold 25 percent of
its Barnett Shale holdings to Tokyo Gas Co.
Quicksilver unveiled IPO plans for the MLP last year, but
held back due to weak market conditions.
Many energy companies have turned to tax-efficient corporate
structures called MLPs, which rely on easy access to capital
markets to fund growth. Such partnerships are typically made up
of assets such as pipelines or long-lived oil and gas fields
that generate steady cash flows.
Weak prices for natural gas have weighed on producers for
well over a year, prompting them to search for liquids such as
propane and crude oil.
However, the prices of oil and natural gas liquids have also
dipped in the recent past.
Average realized prices for natural gas liquids, including
hedging, fell 36 percent for Quicksilver in the first quarter.
The company's production fell 5 percent to 357.5 million
cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (mmcfe/d), led by a
sharp drop in its oil and natural gas liquids output. Natural
gas production fell slightly.
The company expects second-quarter production to fall
further to 282 - 288 mmcfe/d.
Quicksilver said first-quarter production from its
operations in the Barnett Shale fell in comparison to the fourth
quarter due to decreased capital activity.
Debt-heavy Quicksilver has been looking to rope in outside
partners to fund drilling and improve its liquidity position.
The oil and gas producer has been looking for other joint
venture options in the Barnett Shale as well as in the Horn
River basin in British Columbia.
The company said on Tuesday it had amended its credit
agreements on April 30, resulting in "a decreased borrowing
base, relaxed financial covenants and additional flexibility to
support it efforts to reduce leverage."
The company had $1.6 billion in net debt as of April 30,
more than three times its market capitalization of $462.2
million.
Adjusted loss for the first quarter was 4 cents per share.
Analysts were expecting the company to post a loss of 1 cent per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss was $59.7 million, or 35 cents per share. Net loss
in the year-ago period was $212 million, or $1.24 per share. The
company said it had restated its results for the year-ago
quarter.
Revenue for the quarter fell more than 20 percent to $132.6
million, and missed analysts' expectations of $147.66 million.
Quicksilver shares, which have fallen 40 percent in the past
one year, were down 1 percent on Tuesday at $2.64 on the New
York Stock Exchange.