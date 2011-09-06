* Says US credit facility has borrowing base of $850 mln

* Says Canadian credit facility has borrowing base of $227 mln (Follows alerts)

Sept 6 Cash-strapped Quicksilver Resources Inc said it had closed two separate borrowing agreements for its United States and Canadian operations.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, whose cash balance plummeted to $2,000 from $54.9 million in just six months, said its $1.25 billion U.S. agreement has a borrowing base of $850 million.

Also, the C$500 million ($504.5 million) Canadian facility has a borrowing base of C$225 million ($227 million).

Quicksilver's shares have fallen 35 percent since August 1. However, the company raised its full year capital expenditure budget. ($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)