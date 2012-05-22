(Fixes Indian company name after company clarifies)
MUMBAI May 22 U.S. private equity firm Warburg
Pincus along with existing investors have pumped $32
million in fresh funds into Indian online classifieds firm
Quikr, the e-commerce company said on Tuesday.
Quikr, which aims to use the cash to expand across online
and mobile platforms, said existing investors that participated
in this round include online retail giant eBay Inc,
private equity Matrix Partners India and global venture capital
firm Norwest Venture Partners.
Rising incomes and aspirations to own big brands at
discounted rates are pushing middle-class Indians to shop from
the comfort of their homes, giving a boost to the country's
fledgling $10 billion online commerce market.
With the business set to pick up Indian media group Network
18 is moving towards a U.S. listing of its wholly
owned online retail arm, HomeShop18, that could raise about $100
million, sources said recently.
Private equity funds invested $10.58 billion across 501
deals in 2011 in India, up more than a fifth from $8.47 billion
across 416 deals in 2010, according to data from industry
tracker VCCircle.com.
($1=55 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)