Sept 9 Troubled surf and skate clothing seller Quiksilver Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its U.S. units on Tuesday, hurt by falling demand.

The company said it listed assets of more than $100 million and liabilities of more than $500 million in its bankruptcy filing.

Quicksilver has requested the court to allow Oaktree Capital Management to provide $175 million in debtor-in-possession financing for the company.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 15-11880. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee & Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)