Dec 10 Quindell Plc

* Contract updates

* Announces a number of new or extended contracts demonstrating ongoing support of customers to group

* Swinton Group Limited has signed a multi-year contract renewal with Quindell

* Renewal will see quindell continue to exclusively handle all aspects of motor claims process for swinton, including accident management, hire, repair services, legal services and rehabilitation

* Group has also signed a contract renewal with Insurethebox for Quindell's ICE policy administration solution and ice rating engine for a further three years

* Quindell continues to provide all Insurethebox's core administration technology as they also use our ICE claims product

* Announce a new multi year contract with one of UK's leading motor-cycle insurers for its ICE claims, and ICE intelligence solutions