April 22 Quindell Plc :
* Quindell Plc response to speculation
* Is aware of publication today by Gotham City Research LLC
* Rejects assertions raised in this note and considers note
to be highly defamatory, deliberately misrepresentative and
entirely rejects conclusions that are made
* A more detailed response shall be announced before end of
this week
* Company is also consulting its legal advisors on what
immediate action can be taken against Gotham City Research LLC
and is reporting coordinated shorting activity to appropriate
authorities
* Remains confident of meeting or exceeding market
expectations in all key performance indicators in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: